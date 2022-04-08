(WFRV) – We continue to profile the group of young women competing to become the next Alice in Dairyland.

Charitee Seebecker of Mauston learned first-hand the work ethic and dedication of Wisconsin farmers.

Growing up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, feeding calves and milking were just a couple of things that helped keep her busy.

After a farm setback and having to transition away from the farm, she turned to FFA and 4-H to continue igniting her passion for agriculture.

Wanting to share agriculture’s story and the impact that growing up on a farm had on her, Seebecker obtained a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business with an emphasis in communications and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

In 2016, she shared her knowledge of agriculture while serving as the Juneau County Fairest of the Fair.

Throughout college, she was very active in the Pioneer Dairy Club, Agriculture Business Club, Ceres Women’s Agricultural Fraternity, and served as co-president of the National Agri-Marketing Association.

Upon graduation in May 2018, Seebecker served as an Ameri-Corps Farm to School Specialist for Juneau County.

She currently works at the Wisconsin Holstein Association as the director of sales and membership and as a news broadcaster at Hometown Life News in Tomah.