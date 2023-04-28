(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

Jackie Rosenbush, Sarona, started her own flock of sheep in 2012 alongside her sister and parents. Today, her flock has grown to 100 head of purebred sheep. Rosenbush is a student at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education and will graduate this May with honors.

Rosenbush has been very involved in both 4-H and FFA, serving as a Wisconsin FFA State Officer in 2020-2021. Recently, Rosenbush served as the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, traveling around the state to promote the opportunities fairs provide and connect consumers with producers through agricultural education.