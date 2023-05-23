The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has selected Ashley Hagenow of Poynette as Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. In this position, Hagenow will work for the contract year as a full-time communications professional for DATCP, educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Hagenow is a senior at the University of Minnesota and will graduate in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and marketing, with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.

Growing up, Hagenow was active in 4-H and FFA. Throughout college, she was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club, and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams. Hagenow also held various internships, gaining experiences with CHS, Curious Plot marketing agency, CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy, and World Dairy Expo.

“To serve in the role of Alice in Dairyland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as the official ambassador of Wisconsin’s abundant and diverse agriculture industry,” said Hagenow. “I have always loved connecting with others about agriculture, and Alice has the ability to connect with a wide variety of consumers to share more about this dynamic industry and the hardworking individuals who make it possible.”

Hagenow was selected at the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals hosted by Walworth County this weekend. She will begin her term as the 76th Alice in Dairyland on July 5, 2023. She succeeds the 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer of Franksville, who will continue her current term until the transition in July.

At the event, it was announced that Door County would host the finals in 2024.

About Alice in Dairyland

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Potato Promotions and Auxiliary, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Beef Council, and Goodman’s Jewelers. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.