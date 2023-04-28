(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

Lydia Luebke, Kiel, grew up on her parents’ and grandparents’ 150-cow dairy farm, Kissinger’s Family Farms LLC, where the memories and experiences ignited her passion for the dairy industry.

Luebke earned her Associate’s degree with an emphasis in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus in 2019, then earned her Bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science with a minor in Agricultural Business from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls in 2021.

She is currently employed at Sargento Foods, Inc. as a microbiology specialist. In her free time, she enjoys landscaping, gardening, painting, and helping on the family farm.