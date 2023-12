(WFRV) – Alice in Dairyland is back in Wisconsin, following a trip to China to promote ginseng grown in the Badger State.

Ginseng is grown in numerous places throughout the world, but Wisconsin ginseng is prized for its high quality and unique, bittersweet taste.

Wisconsin has grown to be the number one producer of ginseng in the nation, producing 98% of the nation’s total crop.

Most of that ginseng is grown in Marathon County, and approximately 85% of it is exported to Asian countries.