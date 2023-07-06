(WFRV) – As we turn the calendar past June Dairy Month, Alice in Dairyland stopped by Midwest Farm with some ideas to keep dairy delights in your diet.

She has some on-the-go recipes and tips to keep your food fresh. Find more recipes at https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

This is our final visit with Taylor Schaefer as she ends her run as Alice in Dairyland. She traveled 45,623 miles as our state’s agriculture ambassador. Taylor shares a few of her favorite moments with us in this segment.