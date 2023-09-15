(WFRV) – Door County is gearing up to host the Alice in Dairyland finals in May of 2024, for the first time in more than 40 years.

The current Alice in Dairyland will visit the host county every month leading up to the statewide competition.

Recently Ashley Hagenow toured several of Door County’s unique agriculture operations.

You can read about her experiences at https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and to learn more about the preparations to host the finals in Door County visit https://www.facebook.com/AliceInDairylandFinals