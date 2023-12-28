(WFRV) – There are several meetings coming up aimed at connecting farm owners, workers and consultants with the DNR and UW staff.

Jointly sponsored by UW Madison Division of Extension’s Conservation Professional Training Program and Wisconsin DNR, these workshops are designed for livestock operations near or at WPDES permit size (CAFOs).



Registration fee (per person): $46 advanced registration. $10 late fee applied if registering after the Thursday before the event. Learn more at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=37vT1LEj50CG0u9c0r24FyHjefHDzMhBvvF2QqAyGpNUN1pOWURGMlhTSzAxQ1FNQUlaUUNGRU9YMi4u