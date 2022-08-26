(WFRV) – Forget the guinea pig. How about adopting a 100-pound dairy calf for your classroom mascot by joining the Adopt A Cow program?

Each Wisconsin classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a Wisconsin dairy farm.

Students discover photos, stories and additional educational information about the calf’s life on her farm, her food, living area, how the farmer cares for her and more. Supplemental lessons and hands-on activities keep the students engaged all school-year-long to explore where their favorite foods come from and gain a deeper understanding of Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry. Several lessons follow common CORE standards in Math, Reading and Science.

Wisconsin family farms involved in this year’s program include Vision Aire Farms LLC in Eldorado, Synergy Family Dairy in Pulaski and Orthridge Jerseys in Lancaster. Each farm has committed two or three calves to the program and Discover Dairy will assign calves to each participating classroom in fall.

K-12 educators are invited to register. The program also is ideal for homeschool classrooms, after school and library programs, scout troops, 4-H groups and more. To enroll in the 2022-23 Adopt a Cow program, educators should visit www.DiscoverDairy.com/adopt before the September 15, 2022 deadline.