Apply for a Century or Sesquicentennial Farm Award

(WFRV) – Farm and home owners are encouraged to register for a Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award.

To qualify for the award, the farm or home, in whole or in part, must have been in continuous family ownership in the state of Wisconsin for the past 100 or 150 years.

Title of century property must reside in a blood relative of the original owner or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous.

The application deadline is March 1, 2021, and can only be mailed – there is no online application.

All honorees will receive complimentary state fair tickets, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign. They’ll also be invited to an awards breakfast. Property owners will be recognized at a ceremony on Aug. 10 next year.

To request an application, call Jill Albanese, Director of Competitive Exhibits, at 414-777-0580, or write to Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program, 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214.

Download the information here: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/marquetteag/agriculture/century-farm/