Apply to be the next Alice in Dairyland

(WFRV) – The search for the next Alice in Dairyland is underway.

By early February, interested applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, references and application form to be reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

In order to qualify for an initial interview in mid-February, applicants must demonstrate:

Considerable knowledge of and/or work experience with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry​

Three or more years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations

Public speaking experience

Experience planning and executing public relations, marketing or media campaigns

After individual interviews at DATCP, up to six qualified candidates are asked to move on to the next step in the process. In March, these six candidates attend training and professional development seminars at DATCP and are officially announced to the public at a press conference in the county hosting the final interviews. At the training events, candidates receive several assignments to complete prior to the final interviews in May.

In early May, the candidates travel to the host county for the final step in determining the next Alice, a three-day partially public job interview. Over the course of these three days, candidates are evaluated by a three-member interview panel as they demonstrate their ability to do Alice’s job via TV interviews, radio interviews, speeches, writing samples, interactions with the public and agricultural knowledge. The public is invited to attend two evening events, including the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. More information is available on these events here. Based on the scores of all evaluation criteria, the next Alice in Dairyland is selected and formally announced.​

Applications must be received at DATCP by February 4, 2022. To learn more: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx