(WFRV) – Details are out of the second annual free spring farm tour event in Manitowoc County.

Visit four different farms: Black Frog Farm near Maribel, LondonDairy Alpacas, Forward Farm near Manitowoc, and Lake Orchard Aquaponics near Cleveland.

Interact with a variety of animals, take selfies, pet, and feed, and learn about Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture.

In this segment, we feature Lake Orchard Aquaponics to learn how they are growing fresh produce year-round.

The event is Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1, 10 AM – 3 PM each day.

According to the owners of Black Frog Farm in the event brochure:

We are a family-friendly farm focused on breeding llamas and a variety of poultry. This is a fun way to learn

about all kinds of animals! Guests will have the opportunity to meet the llamas, hold baby chickens, pet goats, and see ducks, fish, turkeys, geese, cats, chickens, and our friendly rare breed KuneKune pigs! Take a walk through our beautiful flower gardens and see the honeybee hives. We will have a variety of farm fresh eggs for sale, along with garden décor, unique houseplants, handmade loomed rugs, and other fun items in our sale area.