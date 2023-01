(WFRV) – As farms turn to automation to help with labor and expenses, calf care is one place to start.

There are new systems on the market that can seamlessly blend the use of milk, and milk replacer to feed your young stock.

Technology is no replacement for human interaction, however, it allows your employee to become a calf manager instead of focusing solely on feeding.

Many of these systems monitor the overall health of the young animals, giving farmers real-time data on their herd.