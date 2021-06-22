Back 40 Acres hosts Shawano County Brunch on the Farm

(WFRV) – Head to the “Back 40” for brunch on the farm in Shawano County.

Back 40 Acres is owned and operated by Wayne and Connie Nischke along with their children Kayla and David Coehoorn and Ashley and Ricky Mikle where they milk 150 cows in a robotic barn.

Here are the full details:

The 37th Annual Shawano County Brunch on the Farm is on June 27, 2021!

Join us from 8:30am-12:30pm for a morning or family fun including a hearty country breakfast, cows and of course an ice cream sundae!

Address: Back 40 Acres: N3220 Cedar Rd Pulaski, WI 54162

Tickets:

Adults (+11)- $8.00

Kids (ages 4-11)- $5.00

Little Kids Under 3 – Free

Tickets are available the day of Brunch, only cash accepted at the grounds. Purchase tickets in advance online here: https://brunch-on-the-farm.ticketleap.com/shawano-county-brunch-on-the-farm/dates/Jun-27-2021_at_0830AM?fbclid=IwAR2qrIFZbGwol4hZYwucU16mpRTKWj3DcR1P6IleLFf1ZFdJTxF-snSxtxg

Menu: Scrambled eggs with diced ham, sausage, hash browns, cheese, cinnamon bread, milk, juice, all topped off with an ice cream sundae with strawberries or maple syrup.

Activities: Get a running start to Brunch on the Farm with the Dairy Dash and Stroll 5k at 7:00am followed by a polka mass at 8:00am. Activities for the whole family to enjoy are ongoing throughout the day including: wagon rides and farm tours, scavenger hunt, “Ask the farm Expert” stations, kid’s games, “barrel train” rides, petting zoo, live music and more.

Dairy Dash & Stroll 5K: Start your morning with a walk/run around the host farm on the Brunch on the Farm grounds. This trail run takes you through the farmstead for a unique view of the farm.

Register online by Saturday June 26th:

Register by Saturday, June 26th online. Individual- $30 (pre-register) or Group (4+)- $25/person More info here: https://www.active.com/pulaski-wi/running/distance-running-races/dairy-dash-and-stroll-5k-run-walk-2021?fbclid=IwAR098MMo_lqcw9YSzOsDirBiPI66tg99EfrqvXdFAnMTyOxVSvoBdxculTw

Directions: From Hwy 29 take Exit 242 in Angelica to County Road C. Follow signs to the farm. Please note there is NO access to the farm from Cedar Road. Parking is available in a hay field.

Conditions may be wet or muddy. Wagon transportation from the field and handicap parking is available.

For more information check the Shawano County Farm Bureau website: https://www.shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm

Do to farm bio-security, pets are not allowed at the event.