(WFRV) – The Badger Dairy Insight kicks off a new season soon.

The webinar series aims to provide the latest research-based dairy information to improve animal welfare, breeding and genetic selection, automation and modernization, and nutritional decisions for producers, dairy workers and managers, ag professionals, and educators.

Join the University of Wisconsin-Madison – Division of Extension’s Dairy Program on the third Tuesday of each month from 11am-12 pm CST for the Badger Dairy Insight webinar series.

There is no charge to participate in the sessions, however pre-registration is required to allow access. Learn more at https://dairy.extension.wisc.edu/badger-dairy-insight/