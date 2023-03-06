Rain and snowfall amounts can vary widely from location to location. There are days when your house will stay dry, but your neighbor across the street has an afternoon downpour! While the National Weather Service has specialized equipment in the field to report rain and snow totals, they are sometimes too far apart to detect these localized situations. That is why we need you to fill in the gaps. Precipitation observers are needed across Wisconsin and we are looking for volunteer observers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. You don’t need to be a scientist to join; anyone with an interest in weather can become a CoCoRaHS observer. All you need is a 4 inch rain gauge and to complete some simple online training. If you would like to volunteer, please follow the links below for more information on the program, training, necessary equipment, and how to join. Your participation would be greatly appreciated, and remember: every drop counts!