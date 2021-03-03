Become a volunteer weather reporter

(WFRV) – The National Weather Service is looking for volunteer weather reporters.

There are a number of programs offered here: https://www.weather.gov/lkn/volunteering.html

One of the simplest, is measuring rain, snow or hail at your house.

CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is a nationwide volunteer observing program funded by many organizations, including the National Weather Service. Observers in this program measure rain, snow and hail, and report it on the CoCoRaHS website. The data is then distributed to the public directly and to many different partners, including the National Weather Service. The data provided helps to verify flood and winter storm warnings and assists with estimating local water supplies.

Much more information can be found on the main CoCoRaHS website HERE.

Equipment needed for this program: 4 inch rain gauge, snow board, 1/10th inch snow ruler, internet access.

How to start observing: First, purchase a 4-inch rain gauge and 1/10th inch snow ruler from the vendor listed on the CoCoRaHS website. These usually total less than $50. Next, obtain a piece of plywood (ideally 2 feet by 2 feet) and paint it white; this will serve as your snow board. Next, install your rain gauge and place your snow board in a suitable location as described in the “Getting Started” training slides on the CoCoRaHS website; you may need to obtain a wood post (ideally 4×4) in order to install your rain gauge properly. Next, review the remainder of the “Getting Started” training slides and the “Snow In Depth” training slides on the CoCoRaHS website. Next, sign up for your own CoCoRaHS ID# on the CoCoRaHS website. Finally, wait for some rain or snow!