(WFRV) – Pine River Cheese Spread is celebrating 60 years in Manitowoc County.

They have come a long way from packing containers of spreadable cheese by hand, to a plant that can produce up to 100,000 tubs during a peak shift.

The company invited Millaine Wells for a tour, as they prepare for the upcoming United States Championship Cheese Contest.

A total of 24 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The exciting announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at USChampionCheese.org.