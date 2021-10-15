Belgian Heritage Center preserving the history of farming

(WFRV) – There is a featured collection of photos and videos on the Belgian Heritage Center’s website, devoted to the history of agriculture.

Check out the online collection here http://www.belgianheritagecenter.org/en-us/featured/default.aspx

There is also an extensive collection at the center itself, devoted to the settlers who first farmed the land in Door County and beyond.

The group is always looking to expand their archives if you’d like to connect with them visit http://www.belgianheritagecenter.org/en-us/defaultTEST.aspx

