(WFRV) – Wisconsin has a second confirmed flock, with bird flu.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a backyard flock in Rock County.

According to DATCP, This is Wisconsin’s second confirmed case of HPAI in a domestic flock this year. Wisconsin’s first confirmed case occurred at a facility housing three million birds in Jefferson County, located in the southeastern part of the state between Madison and Milwaukee.

Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk; properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.

This strain has also been detected in wild birds in Wisconsin.

DATCP encourages poultry owners to register their premises and practice enhanced biosecurity. Producers are encouraged to move their birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings. To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

About HPAI

HPAI viruses are a form of avian influenza that has been found to be highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. It can be spread by contact with infected birds, equipment, or clothing worn by those working with the animals.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include: