(WFRV) – Bloom is a one-day event for women in agriculture to be inspired, connect with each other and blossom by feeling their best, inside and out.
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220936918733161
In addition to a keynote speech from Emily Shaw, Dairy Girl Fitness (@dairygirlfitness on Instagram) attendees will be able to shop with A Farm Chic’s Closet Boutique and P’ri CBD.
Agenda:
9 a.m. Shop & Socialize
10 a.m. Style Tips & Tricks: How to Dress to Look Your Best (Liz Griffith, A Farm Chick’s Closet)
11 a.m. Stressed to Blessed: A Busy Gal’s Guide to Bouncing Back from Burnout (Peggy Coffeen, P’ri CBD)
Noon Welcome from Honored Guests Whitney and Renee Ebert, Ebert Enterprises and Homestead Kitchen & Tap
Lunch: Homestead Kitchen Hearty Salad Bar
1 p.m. Optimize Your Health and Wellness (Emily Shaw, Dairy Girl Fitness)
2 p.m. Shop & Socialize
Silver Sponsors:
Greenstone Farm Credit Services
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bronze Sponor:
Fox Cities Builders