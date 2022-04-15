(WFRV) – Bloom is a one-day event for women in agriculture to be inspired, connect with each other and blossom by feeling their best, inside and out.



Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220936918733161

In addition to a keynote speech from Emily Shaw, Dairy Girl Fitness (@dairygirlfitness on Instagram) attendees will be able to shop with A Farm Chic’s Closet Boutique and P’ri CBD.

Agenda:

9 a.m. Shop & Socialize

10 a.m. Style Tips & Tricks: How to Dress to Look Your Best (Liz Griffith, A Farm Chick’s Closet)

11 a.m. Stressed to Blessed: A Busy Gal’s Guide to Bouncing Back from Burnout (Peggy Coffeen, P’ri CBD)

Noon Welcome from Honored Guests Whitney and Renee Ebert, Ebert Enterprises and Homestead Kitchen & Tap

Lunch: Homestead Kitchen Hearty Salad Bar

1 p.m. Optimize Your Health and Wellness (Emily Shaw, Dairy Girl Fitness)

2 p.m. Shop & Socialize

Silver Sponsors:

Greenstone Farm Credit Services

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bronze Sponor:

Fox Cities Builders