Innovative ideas, new technologies, forward-thinking producers and world-class speakers will come together at the 2022 Business Conference presented by the Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW). The conference will be held March 16-17 at the Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

The theme “bold ideas, big results” highlights the critical role progressive thinking and new ideas play in today’s dairy businesses. The conference will feature nearly 60 keynote, break-out, hands-on and other sessions, including sessions simultaneously translated into Spanish. Emcee Michael Hoffman will kick off the general session and help facilitate the two-day conference.

“We couldn’t be more excited about how plans are coming together for this year’s event,” said Katy Schultz, Fox Lake, Wis. dairy producer and PDPW board president. “If you can only attend one professional-development program this year, this is the one that’ll maximize your time away. The concepts you’ll learn and the networking you’ll do will allow you to return to your dairy with a world of new ideas that’ll deliver returns in 2022 and beyond.”

In addition to the packed agenda of producers and experts from across the country, the Nexus™ stage will showcase five companies whose novel ideas, products and services offer innovative solutions to producers and agri-business professionals in attendance. Representatives from each company will give a 15-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment.

To further highlight what’s soon to be new in dairy, the Preview Stage will feature the latest research from university researchers, graduate students and the Dairy Innovation Hub. The Hall of Ideas and Equipment show will foster idea sharing and networking for producers and suppliers alike, and a special series of Youth Leadership sessions will engage students ages 15 to 18 in four successive courses in leadership discovery.

Visit the 2022 Business Conference website for the conference flier, hotel and registration details, as well as information on exhibiting at the event.

Sessions at the 2022 PDPW Business Conference are accredited training and offer Dairy AdvanCE and UW-School of Veterinary Medicine (UW-SVM) continuing education units (CEUs). To learn more or secure credits, visit www.DairyAdvance.org.