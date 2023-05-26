(WFRV) – Brown County Dairy Promotions’ search for a family to host Breakfast on the Farm ended when the Collins family of Greenleaf stepped up.
Though they hosted the event two years ago, they say a lot has changed in the operation. They are in the midst of a large construction project, adding a rotary parlor.
Collins Dairy would love to show you around at the event.
Event Date: June 4, 2023
Event Time: 8am – noon
Event Address: 3489 Hill Road, Greenleaf, WI
Meal: Eggs, sausage, pancakes, maple syrup, mozzarella sticks, cheese samples, yogurt, milk, ice cream
Check out full event details at https://www.browncountydairypromotions.com/breakfast-on-the-farm