(WFRV) – Calumet County Dairy Promotion is hosting a Pop Up Dairy Foods Event on Saturday, June 18.

Head to the fairgrounds between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm for a dairy delightful day.

The event held in conjunction with Chilton Summerfest activities and Rummage-O-Rama will include dairy food sales of artisan grilled cheese sandwiches, sundaes, and milk sold.

Attendees will be able to experience free cheese sampling and attend demonstrations on How to Make a Charcuterie Board which will be presented at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 noon, and 1:00 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054594783099