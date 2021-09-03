Cecil flower farm teaching a new generation to care for blooms

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Tucked away on a rolling piece of property in Shawano County, is a 160-acre farm dedicated to beautiful blooms.

It started several decades ago, to bring fresh local flowers to florists and event planners across the state.

Dahlias, zinnias, sunflowers, peonies, tulips, and daffodils are just a few of the farm’s bestsellers.

While the farm is not open to the public, Green Bay Floral is one of many local businesses using their crops. The owners of the businesses share a unique connection, as a new generation learns the ropes of flower farming.

Millaine Wells stopped to smell the flowers, to learn what makes this operation so unique.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back