Cecil flower farm teaching a new generation to care for blooms

(WFRV) – Tucked away on a rolling piece of property in Shawano County, is a 160-acre farm dedicated to beautiful blooms.

It started several decades ago, to bring fresh local flowers to florists and event planners across the state.

Dahlias, zinnias, sunflowers, peonies, tulips, and daffodils are just a few of the farm’s bestsellers.

While the farm is not open to the public, Green Bay Floral is one of many local businesses using their crops. The owners of the businesses share a unique connection, as a new generation learns the ropes of flower farming.

Millaine Wells stopped to smell the flowers, to learn what makes this operation so unique.