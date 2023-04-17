(WFRV) – Help the Kroc Center kick off its new pollinator project and garden!

This Earth Day, April 22, visit the Kroc Center Garage and South property for a free, family-friendly event featuring educational and networking opportunities with community partners.

Enjoy fun outdoor family activities throughout the event and light refreshments will be provided.

9:00 am – Major Malinda O’Neil and a blessing for the project

10:00 am – Stone Silo presents “Backyard Pollinator Tips & Tricks”

11:00 am – UWGB Masters student presents “Pollinator Crash Course”

12:00 pm – Event wraps

