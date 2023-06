(WFRV) – Olson Farms of Larsen is the host site for this year’s Grilled Cheese Day in Winnebago County. The family started farming at this site in 1848.

The farm is excited to show how they preserve their heritage and use modern methods to keep their cows healthy and productive.

The event is June 10 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCountyFarmBureau/