(WFRV) – The Brown County Fair takes place in De Pere, August 16-20.

Families can take in history, traditions, and accomplishments through agriculture, family living, and business.

The Fair has “all-inclusive” pricing, parking, rides and entertainment are all included in your ticket.

See a full schedule of events at https://browncountyfair.com/

On Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Brown County Fair Association, in partnership with All Around Amusements, will offer a sensory-friendly experience at the fair for free.

Lights will be turned off on rides, and music will be lowered of off. Staff is prepared to take extra time to load the rides, a caregiver is allowed to ride with special needs individuals (note: rides are note wheelchair accessible).

Barns will be open and the special attractions will also have a show during this time frame. A sensory room will also be available for individuals who need to take a break and relax.