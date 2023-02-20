This month, FFA members around the country will celebrate agriculture and FFA during National FFA Week.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the nation’s top school-based youth leadership development organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, food suppliers, innovators and more!

Whether through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization’s role in developing future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

National FFA Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 18 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, to recognize Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.

“National FFA Week is a meaningful week for members across our country as we celebrate the organization, share the message of positive youth development through FFA and promote agriculture,” said National FFA Advisor Dr. Travis Park. “During this week, FFA chapters across the country celebrate agriculture while thanking their supporters — their local alumni chapters, agriculture teachers, or local businesses. Today, FFA and agricultural education continue to play a key role in developing the next generation of leaders and those who will fill the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline across our food systems.”

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and communities. During FFA Week, chapters also give back to their communities through various service projects.

The six national FFA officers will connect with chapters across the country throughout the week — delivering keynotes, greetings, workshops and more.

President Andrew Seibel will visit with FFA members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Western Region Vice President Ryan Williamson will visit FFA members in Delaware and West Virginia. Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy will visit with FFA members in Mississippi and Louisiana. Central Region Vice President Karstyn Cantrell will visit with FFA members in Alabama and Tennessee. Southern Region Vice President MacKenna Clifton will visit with FFA members in Indiana and Michigan. National FFA Secretary Jess Herr will visit with FFA members in Oregon and California.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.