Wisconsin State Fair officials are pleased to announce that applications are now available for the 2024 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, a prestigious award given to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in conjunction with the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair which takes place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Honorees will receive complimentary Fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently 9,982 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored 1,044 families.

Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now and must be postmarked by the application deadline Friday, March 1, 2024. Only one certificate may be issued per property.

If you have any questions about the program, please call Jill Albanese at 414-777-0580 or email jill.albanese@wistatefair.com.