(WFRV) – Sweet cherry season is underway in Door County, with tart cherries shortly behind.

Millaine Wells stopped at Soren’s Valhalla Orchards to learn about the different varieties, and why cherries grow so great on the peninsula.

Always be sure to check the hours for pick-your-own before making a trip to your favorite orchard.

When you are shopping in the store, look for Montmorency Cherries to support growers in the United States.

Prime cherry season will last 2-3 weeks.