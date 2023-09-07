(WFRV) – Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 400 entries for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 22 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 50 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, milk, and custard.

In the Chocolate Milk category, Two Guernsey Girls Creamery based in Freedom took home the top prize.

The owner recently earned her cheesemaker license in Wisconsin and is working to launch more new products.

In this segment, tour the farm and meet the small herd making milk for this micro-dairy.

To shop visit https://twoguernseygirlscreamery.com/