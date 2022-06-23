(WFRV) – Volunteers in Clark County are getting things ready to host Wisconsin Farm Technology Days July 12-14.

The three-day event is expected to draw 40,000 to 50,000 visitors to Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions just south of Loyal (N7779 County Highway K, Loyal, WI 54446)

See a full schedule of events at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org

A new addition to the event includes Farm Tech Fest:

Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, and Madison County will perform Wednesday evening, July 13th.

Gates open at 4:00 pm/ Music starts at 5:00 pm.

Tickets are available online and at the gate www.farmtechfest.com