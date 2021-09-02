Classrooms can “Adopt a Cow” to learn about Wisconsin agriculture

(WFRV) – Enrollment is underway for classrooms across the state to “adopt a cow”. The deadline to register is September 15, 2021.

Participants will get photos and stories about their cow, and learn about agriculture in the state. In this segment from Midwest Farm Weekly, two local teachers share their experience with the program and why they are excited for year two.

You are eligible to sign up if:

You teach in a traditional classroom setting.

You are homeschooling your kids/family members/friends.

You run an after school program.

You facilitate a library program.

You have an agriculture program at your museum or kid’s center.

You are one of the above and are teaching/leading from in or outside of the United States (yes, anyone can join the program, even from New Zealand!)

To register for the program visit https://www.discoverdairy.com/adopt-a-cow/