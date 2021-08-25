Cleaning combine between fields can decrease spread of weed seeds

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Combines are rolling across the state. Before you move from one field to another, experts say you need to spend a few minutes cleaning your equipment.

The combine is picking up more than your crops, it can also harvest weed seeds. They are easily stuck in the machinery, to be transferred to another field.

Use a leaf blower to clean your combine, and remove the unwanted seeds. The process should take less than a half-hour.

If you do spot new weeds in your field, snap a picture so your agronomist can help form a plan to remove them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview