Cleaning combine between fields can decrease spread of weed seeds

(WFRV) – Combines are rolling across the state. Before you move from one field to another, experts say you need to spend a few minutes cleaning your equipment.

The combine is picking up more than your crops, it can also harvest weed seeds. They are easily stuck in the machinery, to be transferred to another field.

Use a leaf blower to clean your combine, and remove the unwanted seeds. The process should take less than a half-hour.

If you do spot new weeds in your field, snap a picture so your agronomist can help form a plan to remove them.