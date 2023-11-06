(WFRV) – When you put on an extra layer to do your outdoor chores, it is time to consider doing the same for your calves.
In this segment, we cover proper bedding, ventilation, and more to help the youngest members of your herd thrive.
by: Millaine Wells
