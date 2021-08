GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side this morning that sent one man to the hospital. Kris Schuller reports the person shot was a suspect in a home invasion - shot by the resident of that home.

On Laverne Drive on Green Bay's east side - the neighborhood is quiet, few people outside. But hours earlier it was a much different scene with officers investigating a shooting, sparked by an alleged home invasion by a 31-year-old man.