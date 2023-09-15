(WFRV) – Coming off a dry year, the corn silage crop is ready for chopping in many regions of the state.

Millaine Wells caught up with Crops and Soils Educator Kevin Jarek to asses some local fields.

He says it is important to check the moisture of the crop, instead of targeting a specific date on the calendar.

Wisconsin makes more corn silage than any other state, so farmers do not want to miss their ideal harvest window.

Jarek also explains why disease pressure is mounting, and what farmers need to watch for.

He says when it comes to buying or selling this year’s crop, both sides need to be fair and evaluate a representative sample of the harvest.