Country Visions Cooperative preparing fleet for spring

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Farmers know this is a busy time of year in the shop, making last-minute preps to machines before planting season begins.

It is no different for businesses who cater to the needs of the agriculture industry.

Millaine Wells got a look at what it takes to maintain the fleet of diverse vehicles at Country Visions Cooperative. From calibrating sprayers to testing spreaders, they have a long checklist to make sure farmers are getting the precision they are paying for.

To learn more about the services available through Country Visions Cooperative, visit https://www.countryvisionscoop.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra