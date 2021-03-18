Country Visions Cooperative preparing fleet for spring

(WFRV) – Farmers know this is a busy time of year in the shop, making last-minute preps to machines before planting season begins.

It is no different for businesses who cater to the needs of the agriculture industry.

Millaine Wells got a look at what it takes to maintain the fleet of diverse vehicles at Country Visions Cooperative. From calibrating sprayers to testing spreaders, they have a long checklist to make sure farmers are getting the precision they are paying for.

To learn more about the services available through Country Visions Cooperative, visit https://www.countryvisionscoop.com/