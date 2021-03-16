Covid-19 vaccination opportunity for farmworkers

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

(WFRV) – Kewaunee County Public Health is offering an opportunity for essential farmworkers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

They can get the vaccine either on the farm or at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

Due to the nature of the vaccines, Public Health Director Cindy Kinnard is requesting that those interested email her BY 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17.

If you are interested in receiving the vaccine or know of essential farmworkers that would be, please email Cindy at kinnard.cindy@kewauneeco.org.