Covid-19 vaccination opportunity for farmworkers

(WFRV) – Kewaunee County Public Health is offering an opportunity for essential farmworkers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
They can get the vaccine either on the farm or at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
Due to the nature of the vaccines, Public Health Director Cindy Kinnard is requesting that those interested email her BY 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17.
If you are interested in receiving the vaccine or know of essential farmworkers that would be, please email Cindy at kinnard.cindy@kewauneeco.org.