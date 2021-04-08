Crafting and learning with 4-H

(WFRV) – There are several upcoming online events your kids can participate in, thanks to 4-H. The club is also slowly working back to some in-person events.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with more than six million members and over 90,000 clubs.

The four H’s are head, heart, hands, and health.

4-H involves youth in project-based education. Through project learning, youth can explore their interests (“sparks”) and master new skills. 4-H projects are meant to be hands-on to create a memorable learning experience.

While you do not have to be a member of 4-H to participate in most events, there are benefits to joining.

Find out more at https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/