(WFRV) – Since 2011, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin has collectively raised more than $2 million.

The funds are used to impact children and their families who seek medical care through Children’s Wisconsin. It is the region’s only independent healthcare system dedicated to the health and well-being of children.

In 2022, Children’s Wisconsin-Fox Valley introduced the Dairy Cares Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy module, which will help youngsters regain critical skills as part of their treatment plans.

In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee launched the state-of-the-art Dairy Cares Simulation Lab, which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills

There are still tickets available to attend the annual garden party on Saturday, July 29th.

You can also big on auction items online. Check them out at https://www.facebook.com/DairyCaresOfWisconsin