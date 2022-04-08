(WFRV) – The 20th anniversary of the National Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge Contest took place in Green Bay last week.

Students came from 22 Universities across North America, including Canada.

The 96 students toured Majestic Crossing in Sheboygan Falls, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, and Wayside Dairy in Greenleaf.

Contest farms included Soaring Eagle Dairy in Newton and Strutz Dairy in Two Rivers.

Academy farms included Collins Dairy in Greenleaf and Brickstead Dairy in Greenleaf. Academy is a learning opportunity for students that are not competing on a contest team. Students work with an advisor to audit the farm and create recommendations.

Four teams were awarded first place honors:

Winning Group B: University of Wisconsin – Madison

Winning Group D: Michigan State University

Winning Group C: University of MinnesotaWinning Group

A: California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

To learn more about the contest, visit dairychallenge.org/