(WFRV) – Dairy demand in the last two years has been the strongest on records, up about three pounds per person.

USDA data shows that the average American now eats around 655 pounds of dairy products each year.

People are eating more dairy, compared to drinking it. Butter and cheese are some of the biggest growth categories.

So, will the demand remain strong as the country emerges from the pandemic?

Millaine Wells gets one expert’s take.