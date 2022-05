(WFRV) – Emily Shaw is the founder of Dairy Girl Fitness.

She recently spoke to a group of local women involved in agriculture at the BLOOM event, held at Homestead Kitchen and Tap in Algoma.

Emily has a passion for showcasing how dairy and other animal products can be part of a healthy diet.

She encourages women to prioritize their health and wants them to know it doesn’t have to be extreme or confusing.

You can connect with her at https://dairygirlfitness.com/