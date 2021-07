CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Friday afternoon, Clintonville native Savannah Koss got some back-to-school shopping done at 'A New Day' Resource Center at the United Methodist Church.

"It was a lot more than I was expecting," she told Local 5 of the experience. "Usually when they say new, used clothes it's definitely new used clothes like you're thinking Goodwill. But it's all name brand and has tags on it, all brand new."