Dairy Innovation Hub funding at work

(WFRV) – Projects funded through the The Dairy Innovation Hub are now showing results.

The state of Wisconsin is supporting the hub with $7.8 million per year, to harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville, and UW-River Falls campuses.

The goal is to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable manner.

Millaine Wells spoke with some of the campus leaders at UW Platteville to see how the funding is making an impact for students.

To learn more about the projects funded through the hub, check out the annual report at https://dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/annual-report/