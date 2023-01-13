The Dairy Business Association (DBA), Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, today unveiled its theme and new branding for the 2023 Dairy Strong conference.

The event, set for Jan. 18-19 at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis., will bring together farmers, processors, partners and a host of others to learn, network, celebrate and explore challenges and opportunities in the state’s signature industry.

The theme for the eighth annual conference will be “Local presence, global reach.”

“The theme reflects the importance of farmers making a positive impact in their communities and the significance of the industry on the international stage, far beyond the farm, as a leader in innovation and a provider of world-class dairy foods,” DBA President Amy Penterman said.

The programming around the theme is being finalized. The conference will feature inspiring speakers, a tradeshow, an Innovation Stage and breakout sessions. DBA also will announce its Advocate of the Year.

The logo is getting a fresh look to match the progressive and innovative nature of the conference, Penterman said.

“Dairy Strong has always been a forward-looking experience for forward-minded farmers, processors and the many others who make up such a critical part of our economy, rural communities and food system,” she said.