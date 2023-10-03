World Dairy Expo® welcomed 345 competitors to the colored shavings for the Youth Showmanship Contest on Saturday, September 30, and youth from Wisconsin rose to the top in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Divisions. Jennifer Charlton of Brantford, Ontario, Terri Packard of Boonsboro, Maryland and Mandy Brazil-Schmidt of Petaluma, California, served as the official judges of the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Division, respectively.
Winning the Junior Division out of 112 participants was Chesney Speich, Wisconsin. In addition to this honor, Speich received the W. Terry Howard First Place Award; a custom embroidered jacket courtesy of Images Custom Embroidery and clippers sponsored by Andis Company. Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin, won the Intermediate Division and the Howard Voegeli First Place Award, a custom embroidered jacket presented by Images Custom Embroidery. Zimmerman also collected clippers from Andis Company, and there were 108 exhibitors in the Intermediate Division this year. In the Senior Division with 125 exhibitors, Wesley Winch, Wisconsin placed first and won the Keith King First Place Award, which was also a custom embroidered jacket from Images Custom Embroidery. Winch additionally received clippers from Andis Company.
All three of these winners also received the Annette Ostrom Showmanship First Place $1,500 Cash Award, presented by the Ostrom family. Those who place second in their division received the Annette Ostrom Showmanship Second Place $750 Cash Award, also presented by the Ostrom family. Double S Liquid Feed Services, Inc., the Michael Hellenbrand Memorial Fund, Inc., New Holland, Progressive Dairy Solutions, St. Jacobs ABC and Zoetis provided additional support for the Youth Showmanship Contest.
After placing first or second in their division, six youth competed for the Annette Ostrom Memorial Supreme Showman and Reserve Supreme Showman Awards. Wesley Winch, Wisconsin, and Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin, won these respective awards, which were $3,500 and $1,500 cash awards each. In addition, Winch received a crystal trophy, all presented by the Ostrom family.
The top 15 winners of each division are as follows:
Junior (Ages 9-13):
- Chesney Speich, Wisconsin
- Royce Booth, Wisconsin
- Livia Sandelier, Wisconsin
- Benny Uhe, Wisconsin
- Justin Brandel, Wisconsin
- Kamryn Kasbergen, California
- Kendall Thomas, Ohio
- Grace Beckett, Ontario, Canada
- Jacob Schimek, Minnesota
- Ava Williams, Pennsylvania
- Blake Hill, New York
- Madison Harbaugh, Wisconsin
- Ivy Hebgen, Wisconsin
- Eli Arp, Ohio
- Kate Kasbergen, California
Intermediate (Ages 14-16):
- Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin
- Logan Brass, Wisconsin
- Stella Schmocker, Wisconsin
- Alaina Dinderman, Illinois
- Lauryn Weisensel, Wisconsin
- Matthew Winch, Wisconsin
- Ava Hebgen, Wisconsin
- Kennedy Kimball, Maine
- Brittany Taylor, Wisconsin
- Cameron Ryan, Wisconsin
- Kiara Konyn, California
- Carter Major, Tennessee
- Ana Rauen, Iowa
- Noelle Vos, Wisconsin
- Tyler Leuch, Wisconsin
Senior (Ages 17-21):
- Wesley Winch, Wisconsin
- Savannah Crack, Quebec, Canada
- Kylie Konyn, Wisconsin
- Jon Chapman, California
- Tessa Schmocker, Wisconsin
- Kolton Crack, Quebec, Canada
- Emma Paulson, Wisconsin
- Sarah Hill, Vermont
- Elizabeth Schieferstine, New York
- Faith Lynn, Maryland
- Cooper Puterbough, Ontario, Canada
- Audrey Sidle, Ohio
- McKenna Niemeier, Wisconsin
- Lily Jenson, Wisconsin
- Courtney Orser, Ontario, Canada