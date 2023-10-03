World Dairy Expo® welcomed 345 competitors to the colored shavings for the Youth Showmanship Contest on Saturday, September 30, and youth from Wisconsin rose to the top in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Divisions. Jennifer Charlton of Brantford, Ontario, Terri Packard of Boonsboro, Maryland and Mandy Brazil-Schmidt of Petaluma, California, served as the official judges of the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Division, respectively.

Winning the Junior Division out of 112 participants was Chesney Speich, Wisconsin. In addition to this honor, Speich received the W. Terry Howard First Place Award; a custom embroidered jacket courtesy of Images Custom Embroidery and clippers sponsored by Andis Company. Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin, won the Intermediate Division and the Howard Voegeli First Place Award, a custom embroidered jacket presented by Images Custom Embroidery. Zimmerman also collected clippers from Andis Company, and there were 108 exhibitors in the Intermediate Division this year. In the Senior Division with 125 exhibitors, Wesley Winch, Wisconsin placed first and won the Keith King First Place Award, which was also a custom embroidered jacket from Images Custom Embroidery. Winch additionally received clippers from Andis Company.

All three of these winners also received the Annette Ostrom Showmanship First Place $1,500 Cash Award, presented by the Ostrom family. Those who place second in their division received the Annette Ostrom Showmanship Second Place $750 Cash Award, also presented by the Ostrom family. Double S Liquid Feed Services, Inc., the Michael Hellenbrand Memorial Fund, Inc., New Holland, Progressive Dairy Solutions, St. Jacobs ABC and Zoetis provided additional support for the Youth Showmanship Contest.

After placing first or second in their division, six youth competed for the Annette Ostrom Memorial Supreme Showman and Reserve Supreme Showman Awards. Wesley Winch, Wisconsin, and Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin, won these respective awards, which were $3,500 and $1,500 cash awards each. In addition, Winch received a crystal trophy, all presented by the Ostrom family.

The top 15 winners of each division are as follows:

Junior (Ages 9-13):

Chesney Speich, Wisconsin Royce Booth, Wisconsin Livia Sandelier, Wisconsin Benny Uhe, Wisconsin Justin Brandel, Wisconsin Kamryn Kasbergen, California Kendall Thomas, Ohio Grace Beckett, Ontario, Canada Jacob Schimek, Minnesota Ava Williams, Pennsylvania Blake Hill, New York Madison Harbaugh, Wisconsin Ivy Hebgen, Wisconsin Eli Arp, Ohio Kate Kasbergen, California

Intermediate (Ages 14-16):

Kennedy Zimmerman, Wisconsin Logan Brass, Wisconsin Stella Schmocker, Wisconsin Alaina Dinderman, Illinois Lauryn Weisensel, Wisconsin Matthew Winch, Wisconsin Ava Hebgen, Wisconsin Kennedy Kimball, Maine Brittany Taylor, Wisconsin Cameron Ryan, Wisconsin Kiara Konyn, California Carter Major, Tennessee Ana Rauen, Iowa Noelle Vos, Wisconsin Tyler Leuch, Wisconsin

Senior (Ages 17-21):