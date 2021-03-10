Dane County offers financial incentives to keep World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – World Dairy Expo could get a major discount on using the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, if the board agrees to a contract extension.

According to a press release from the Dane County Executive’s office:

Dane County has offered World Dairy Expo a 10-year contract extension, ensuring the world-renowned agricultural trade show continues in Madison, County Executive Joe Parisi announced today. Among other features, the new proposed agreement compensates World Dairy Expo for economic losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a clear incentive for the event to remain at the Alliant Energy Center.

“World Dairy Expo is a long-standing partner of Dane County and this contract extension reflects our commitment to our farmers, our agricultural heritage, and this event,” Parisi said. “Our partnership has withstood decades and a global pandemic won’t change Wisconsin’s love for this event and what it means for our economy,” he added.

Parisi noted World Dairy was an integral partner in the county’s efforts to construct the $24 million New Holland Pavilions in 2014, facilities that are now the premier exhibition centers for agricultural events in the Midwest.

Under the 10-year extension offered by Dane County, World Dairy Expo would remain in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center through 2030. The 2021 and 2022 shows would be hosted by Dane County at no cost to World Dairy, reflecting a discount for decreased revenues the event experienced as a result of having to cancel the 2020 show due to Covid-19. Given current rates of vaccination and nearly a half million dollars’ worth of upgrades the Alliant Energy Center is making to air handling units in its facilities, it is expected this fall’s World Dairy event will be able to safely occur.

The contract needs the review and approval of the World Dairy Expo Board before it can be ratified by the County and the Board of Supervisors.